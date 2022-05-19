New Apartment Building Coming Along In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A new apartment building in Superior broke ground in March and is coming along quickly to be the next hot spot to live.

The building is named Acadia. It’s a 120 unit apartment building and the ground and second stories are all framed up already.

This is P&R’s 5th Superior property aside from 320 North, Central Flats, Village apartments and Onyx.

Developers say it’s important to contribute to housing in the area and they anticipate this 4 story building to deliver what some residents are looking for.

“We just need housing. People need somewhere to go, we’re finding that the affordability aspect is super important it’s needed everywhere but the most important thing that we need is housing and that’s what we’re building right here. 120 units ranging from studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms,” Megan Holsclaw, Operations Manager for P&R Properties said.

The apartment building is set to be completed in 2023.