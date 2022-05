Rock Ridge Boys Tennis Win Second Straight Section 7A Championship

The Wolverines now get set for the state tournament which will begin June 7th.

HIBBING, Minn. – The Rock Ridge boys tennis team defeated Hermantown 6-1 to capture the program’s second straight Section 7A title in its second year of existence.

The Wolverines now get set for the state tournament, which will begin June 7th at the Baseline Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.