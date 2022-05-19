The 5th Annual Rosie Awards

DULUTH, Minn.- Thursday, The Women Today Magazine hosted the 5th annual Rosie Awards to celebrate women’s achievements in the Northland.

Seven awards were given out to women who are a driving force in the Northland. To showcase how they have gone above and beyond with their selfless acts within the community. Group advertising director, Megan Keller, is excited to bring this event back after two years, due to the pandemic.

“These past couple of years have been challenging. We haven’t been able to get out in public and celebrate in person like we are doing today , and this is a big deal for us. This is kind of, you know, the main event for us throughout the whole year,” Group advertising director , Megan Keller, says.

If there is a woman you would like to nominate, go to The Women Today website and fill out a Rosie Award nomination.