Active Adventures: Charter Fishing with Looper Charters

In this weeks Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama heads out on the lake with Captain Brody Kaldahl with Looper Charters to see if they can catch some luck ahead of the summer season. Charter fishing is a popular activity during the summer and trips are booking fast. If you are interested in booking a trip with Looper Charters you can visit them on their website or call them at 218-428-8533.

May you have more success than Ken in both the fishing and the weather.