AV Logistics Hosts Open House for New Event Center

SUPERIOR, Wis. – AV Logistics held an open house Friday to show off their new event space in Superior.

The building on 1288 Banks Ave. is intended to be a community venue. The first floor will be a workshop space for smaller projects, and other events, while The upstairs space will allow for larger events such as art shows.

Hybrid and remote meetings will also be possible in this new space and staff are excited to use the space to its full potential.

“When we took over this building we looked to the best way to be able to update it and bring it into use in this space. Initially we’re going to use this downstairs as a community space and then eventually said move up and we realized there’s a lack of spaces that are affordable and large enough for larger events for people tin the community to use,” Duluth AV Logistics and Wild Embers Events Owner, Martin Dean says.

The open house Friday was invite only.