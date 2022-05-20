Blacklist Opens New Location on East Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn. — The long awaited opening of black lists new location is finally here on 206 East Superior Street.

The brewery held its soft opening on Wednesday and are now in full business operation.

The new space is roughly three times the size of the old location with the taproom being 400 square feet with a 650 square foot axe throwing space.

The hope is to bring in more tanks to brew more beer and get live music back inside but staff is just happy to stay close to where they started, and see where this location takes them.

“We really wanted to stay downtown, there’s so many cool little local restaurants and things that are starting to pop up now and come back to life so it’s really cool to have nor shore across and zeitgeist going and black water, and obviously tacos is coming soon too so were super excited to kind of keep our location where we’re at, stay by the lake, and make sure everybody keeps coming down town,” Ray Mindestrom, Axe Throwing and Assistant Tap Room Manager said.

The old Black List location is turning into Duluth’s Best Bread and the brewery will be open every day of the week except Monday.