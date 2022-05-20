Chairman’s Gala Event for USS Minneapolis St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. – The Chairman’s Gala event was put on at the DECC Friday to recognize those involved in the commissioning of the USS Minneapolis St. Paul.

Donors, sponsors, elected officials, legislatures, and dignitaries from the navy were all in attendance. The event included a dinner, speeches, and presentations from those involved with the commissioning.

This is the first time a naval ship has been commissioned in the state of Minnesota, which makes this an even more special event to be a part of.

“This is really a once in a lifetime opportunity. We have never, ever, in our entire state history commissioned a navy ship in Minnesota waters. And, to bring all the people together who had a hand in crafting that and making it all happen, we’ve had thousands of man hours to get to this point, tens of thousands of dollars of capital investment to make this happen, and so it’s a very unique experience,” Navy League of the United States Minnesota Council President, Bill James says.

The USS Minneapolis St. Paul will be commissioned Saturday morning and then on Monday, it will transition away through the great lakes toward it’s home in Jacksonville, Florida.