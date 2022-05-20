Minnesota Budget Deals Remain Elusive Near End Of Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmaker couldn’t find common ground on several budget bills Friday as the end of their legislative season rapidly approached.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said tax committee chairs have made “fantastic progress” on a $4 billon tax relief bill, echoing Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller’s comments Thursday that a deal on the package was close.

But sticking points between Senate Republican and House Democratic committee chairs in most other areas — including health and human services, education and public safety — have forced leaders to get involved to try to hammer out agreements before an 11:59 p.m. deadline on Sunday.

“They have to get realistic,” Hortman told reporters. “Everybody has to kind of cut to the chase and understand that compromise means some ideas from both sides are in the final agreement.”

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and top legislators agreed on targets for how to divide up the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus earlier this week, with $4 billion for tax relief, $4 billion in spending and another $4 billion to be left in reserve.