Mont Du Lac Resort Prepares for Summer and Nearly Naked Ruck March

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mont Du Lac is gearing up for Summer as Memorial Day Weekend approaches.

The snow has mostly melted on the hill and summer activities are on the way. The Big Kahuna Water Park, Super slide, along with water features down at the marina are all part of the summer fun.

The lift will also be running for mountain bikers who only want to ride downhill.

“Summer is a major source of activities for everybody, some people don’t like going out in the winter and that’s fine, but you come out in the summer and there’s activities for all ages and all skill levels,” Mont Du Lac Manager, Mike Ohara says.

At Mont Du Lac on Friday, 23rd Veteran was setting up for Armed Forces Day on Saturday where their Nearly Naked Ruck March will be happening.

Unlike in the Military, this ruck march will be a civilian version where the community is invited to march two miles with packs of food and clothes that will be donated to locals in need.

“One of the coolest things about this event, while it’s a celebration of fundraising, it could be a program of ours on itself with how impactful it is for those who show. The people that come here are all here to give back to the community and we’re here to give back to our military and to our veterans and we get to include our military and our veterans with us,” 23rd Veteran Executive Director, Mike Waldron says.

The Ruck March kicks off at 10 AM Saturday. You can register online or at the gate.