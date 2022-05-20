National Maritime Day Celebrated

SUPERIOR, Wis. — As we enter into prime shipping season, and acknowledge the operations of shipments that come in and out, a club that has been established since the 1930’s held a celebration For National Maritime Day.

The celebration took place over at UW Superiors Jim Dan Hill library on Friday where the special collections archivist at UWS, Laura Jacobs, showed and explained some of the great lakes collection which dates back to 150 years.

The Duluth Superior Maritime Club made up of former members of the navy, former sea captains, or those passionate about the subject were happy to invite over 30 people in to help celebrate our ports history.

“The port of Duluth superior is unique as it is north Americas furthest inland seaport so that’s a special thing for us, it’s a special event to be able to celebrate that here in the port of Duluth-superior and continue that maritime heritage here in this world seaport that we have 2342 miles inland,” Jayson Hron, Communication and Marketing Director, Duluth Seaway Port Authority said.

The event also included a luncheon and a brief service of seafarer’s remembrance.