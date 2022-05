Prep Baseball: Esko Blasts Mora, Hermantown Walks Off on Chisago Lakes

The Eskomos powered past the Mustangs and the Hawks won a thriller over the Wildcats.

ESKO, Minn. – Cale Haugen would hit a home run in the sixth inning as the Esko baseball team knocked off Mora 15-7 Friday afternoon at the Esko Athletic Complex.

In other prep baseball action, Chase Carlson would knock in Wylee Arro for the game-winning run as Hermantown earns the walk-off win over Chisago Lakes 8-7 at Mettner Field