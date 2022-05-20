Prep Softball: Vitek Leads Hermantown in the Circle, Virginia Blows Past Duluth Denfeld

The Hawks were victorious at home, while the Blue Devils get road win.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown softball team won a nail-biter, 5-4 against Chisago Lakes Friday afternoon at Rose Road Field. Avery Farrell had the game winning knock, while Natalie Vitek took care of business in the circle, fanning 17 batters.

In other prep softball action, Virginia traveled to Swanson Fields and the Blue Devils win it 12-2 over Duluth Denfeld.