Second Harvest Announces Indoor Mask Requirement

DULUTH, Minn. — Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is going back to requiring masks indoors for any employee, volunteer, or guest entering its establishment.

“Due to St. Louis County’s “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, effective immediately we will be reinstituting our indoor mask requirement for all employees, volunteers and guests for any Second Harvest activities. Please plan to properly wear a mask during all of our indoor activities,” according to a statement from Second Harvest.

This comes one day after Duluth Public Schools announced faculty and staff will need to wear masks again starting May 23.

St. Louis County also announced the Community Level for COVID-19 has gone from a moderate level to a high level.