St. Louis County COVID-19 Community Level Now ‘High’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — St. Louis County announced Friday the COVID-19 Community Level has increased from moderate to high.

“Per the CDC, this level is determined based on three factors: new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past week, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past week,” according to a news release.

The high level recommends that everyone wear masks when inside public places and people who are high risk should speak with their healthcare providers.

During the past week COVID-19 cases have risen to an average of 112 confirmed cases, that being the highest it’s been since mid-February, according to officials.

This has caused many schools and businesses to rethink their mask requirement policies, including Duluth Public Schools.

Beginning May 23, St. Louis County recommends masks be worn when inside all county buildings.