St. Scholastica Baseball’s Jake Schelonka Signs with Duluth Huskies

The Huskies will open their season Monday, May 30th in Mankato.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies announced Friday that they have signed St. Scholastica pitcher and infielder Jake Schelonka.

The Sartell native was with the team last year in the final few weeks of the season and he says that experience was a big reason why he wanted to come back to play at Wade Stadium.

“I’ve never played with people from across the country before, which is really cool. I think you get to meet some new people and see some new faces and just see how kind of they do things a little bit different. And everyone’s trying to help each other, which is awesome. Everyone’s trying to make each other better because we all have the same end goal,” Schelonka said.

The Huskies will open their season Monday, May 30th in Mankato.