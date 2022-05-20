Whole Food Co-Op Raises $500,000 This Spring for Non-Profits

DULUTH, Minn. — The Whole Foods Co-op has reached a substantial milestone in their round-up-at-the-register efforts.

It is an effort that asks customers to round up to the nearest dollar to help support organizations and the co-op supports area grower’s nonprofits and other food producers.

This spring with the exception of the month of March, the East Hillside location along with the Denfeld Neighborhood location have raised half a million dollars to split between the give nonprofit support program, and the grow local food fund.

Staff says they are proud to be able to give back to our community.

“It’s important for us to give back because were part of this community, and by helping our friends and our neighbors with these sports it helps us all, it helps us all grow, our shoppers and our community you know, make this happen, so supporting our local nonprofits and our grow local food fund, you know, that support wouldn’t happen without our shoppers and our wonderful community,” Marci Strack, Marketing Manager said.

The funds from this month are heading to the Duluth community garden program and the month before helped benefit the Saint Louis River alliance.