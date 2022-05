Duluth Boys Lacrosse Falls at Home to Woodbury

Tyler Smith finished with four goals for the Wolfpack.

DULUTH, Minn. – A big second quarter by Woodbury helped the Royals get the 14-9 road win over the Duluth boys lacrosse team on Saturday.

Duluth is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at Irondale.