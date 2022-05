Duluth Denfeld Baseball Defeats Rivals Duluth East

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld baseball team scored four runs in the fourth to start the rally and went on to get the 12-4 win over crosstown rivals Duluth East.

This is the Hunters’ first win over the Greyhounds since 2015. Denfeld will be back in action Wednesday at Cloquet while East will host Anoka on Wednesday.