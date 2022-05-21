Escaped NERCC Inmate Now in Custody

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — An inmate who had escaped from NERCC on Wednesday morning, is now in custody according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Kris Richard Severin, 42, made his way out of the facility around 9 a.m. He was being held there for violating a harassment order.

On Thursday, May 19th, Saint Louis County Deputies investigated a tip that Severin was in contact with a homeowner living in an unorganized township just south of Eveleth. Deputies tried making contact with the homeowner, and could not reach them. At approximately 11 P.M., deputies went to the home and found Severin knocking on the door to the house.

Severin fled, and law enforcement enlisted the help of the K9 unit which ended at 2 A.M., where law enforcement remained vigilant in the area through the night.

On Friday at 8:30 A.M, deputies returned to the home to find Severin in the homeowners vehicle out from where they were able to take him into custody without incident, and brought to the St. Louis County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.