Foster Care Awareness Month Carnivals

DULUTH, Minn. — May is Foster Care Awareness Month and New Hope for Families, an organization that supports foster families, put together a community carnival to celebrate.

There was a bouncy house, food, plenty of carnival games, and even a set-up hair salon and face-painting parlor. While New Hope for Families has held this carnival before, on mission trips to Mexico, this was the first time they’ve tried it here in Duluth, and organizers were very happy with the turnout.

“There’s people who wanna help and the people who came out today are evidence that there’s a community that wants to help and be a part of doing something better and bigger than themselves,” Joe Fischer, the Co-founder and Vice President of the Board, New Hope for Families said.

Organizers hope for this to become an annual occurrence.