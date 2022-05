Hermantown Softball Wins Big in Regular Season Finale

The Hawks put up 24 total runs to sweep Bemidji in their regular season finale.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown softball team dominated offensively on Saturday, getting the 12-5 and 12-3 wins over Bemidji to end the regular season.

The Hawks improve to to 15-2 and now get ready for section playoffs which begin next week.