Lake Superior Art Glass Celebrates a Decade of Business

The company is celebrating with a public party in Canal Park, featuring art pieces from local and guest artists.

DULUTH, Minn.- Saturday, a Canal park favorite celebrated a decade of business with different activities for their colleagues, friends and the community.

Lake Superior Art Glass is honoring their establishment with a celebration they’re calling ‘A Decade of Fire.’ For this event the business is hosting a public party at Hoops where they have 19 art pieces featured from local and guest artists being sold through silent auction.

“I’ll be honest, back in the fall we were like, ‘hey, we’ve actually been in business for ten years,’ like a small company like we are, especially a unique company that sells glass and has classes that offer it. It took us by surprise and we’re excited that we’re still here, we plan on staying here another ten years,” said Lake Superior Art Glass general manager Amber Nichols.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Hartley Nature Center here in Duluth. The celebration is going on down at Hoops with live music until 10 o’clock Saturday night.