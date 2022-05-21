The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul Ready to Set Sail

This is the first naval warship to be commissioned in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday, the U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul and today this vessel was commissioned by the U.S. Navy, marking her entry into active service. Citizens of Duluth, navy officers and Minnesota government officials gathered out front of the ship as the first ship commissioning ceremony in Minnesota’s history took place right in the home waters of the state she represents, as the newest ship in the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

Senator Amy Klobuchar says, “I know that this ship, along with her captain and crew will make Minnesota proud, and even more importantly, I know that all it’s sailors and service members will continue to make America proud, just as you have throughout your service. Just as the men and women of the United States Navy has done for generations. You will either find a way or make one.”

The U.S. Navy and the cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul share a long history as five other vessels under the name have been a part of every major conflict at sea in United States history, as well as steel production from the Iron Range that has aided the military for decades.

“The steel industry is a strategic national security for this nation, for this reason. As you look behind us, this beautiful ship, the steel, the iron ore made for the steel was mined by our neighbors that we have a rich history. We helped win World War I and World War II, the iron range did,” said representative Pete Stauber.

Saturday, many looked upon the ship as she was commissioned into active duty, as the first in the state’s history, giving Minnesotans some pride for their mark on history.

“The ship and commissioning ceremony, it’s really great to be a part of history like this. Being the first ship commissioned in Minnesota and not only that but on its home waters, home soil, it’s absolutely amazing,” said captain of the New Ulm Battery Ryan Kelly.

The USS Minneapolis-St.Paul will set sail for the first time as a commissioned warship on Monday and will travel to her homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Florida.