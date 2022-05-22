Hayward Wolfpack FC Uses Big Second Half to Defeat OPOPO United FC

Former Saint Malcolm Lumsden scored five goals for the Wolfpack, all in the second half. 
HAYWARD, Wis. – Eight second half goals gave Hayward Wolfpack FC the 9-2 win against Grand Rapids-based OPOPO United FC, who used to go by the name Hibbing United FC, in a friendly on Sunday afternoon.

Hayward will be back in action on Thursday at Portside FC.

