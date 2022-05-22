Northern Star: Haley Zembo

SUPERIOR, Wis. – NBC Sports Complex is home for Superior’s Haley Zembo, who has proven to be a dominant force in the circle this season.

The junior pitcher found her love for the game at a young age and knew early on that her position would be with the ball in her hands.

“The first year I actually started playing competitive, which was like my first year in 10u, I told my dad I wanted to throw in the game and her just brought me over and the coach was like, ‘Oh you’re pitching the game’ and I was like ‘Okay I just started pitching today so,’ I just kind of like knew after that I wanted to work at it and like become a pitcher when I got older and just work and try to get better,” says Zembo.

So far this season Zembo has two no-hitters, with four double-digit strikeout games and has sat down a total of 93 batters. Zembo says she loves this element of the game because it keeps her competitive spirit alive.

“I love being able to control the game and kind of have the game in your hands and know that you have a strong defense and it just makes me really competitive,” says Zembo.

“It starts with the pitcher and if you have a pitcher that can dominate you’re going to be in every game. So we’re fortunate to have a person that does a great job for us. She definitely works hard, she’ll definitely do her best whenever we send her out there,” head coach Mike Sather said.

Zembo still has one season left with the Spartans, but come the 2024 softball season, she will take the field as a Winona State Warrior.

Zembo says, “I’m very excited because it’s just kind of a new start it seems like, just like getting a different team, a different view of the game.”

With playoffs just around the corner, Zembo is ready to see just how deep her team can go.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the tough games and close games and it’s not just going out there and saying ‘Oh we’ll win’ it’s like every inning means something and so like it’s not like we’re going out there knowing we’re going to win, it’s like playing to win all the time,” Zembo says.

Led by Zembo in the circle, the Spartans hope to keep rolling as section playoffs begin later this week. Superior is scheduled to play Wausau East at home on Tuesday.