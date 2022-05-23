Beth Clark Stepping Down as Hermantown Athletic Director

Clark has been the A.D. for the Hawks for over 16 years. She confirmed with FOX 21 that she will remain the head coach for the girls basketball team on a year-to-year basis. The school board has already found a replacement as Aitkin athletic director Alex White will take over for Clark starting in the 2022-2023 school year.