Downtown YMCA Shut Down For Renovations

DULUTH, Minn.–After nearly a decade of not being able to make renovations, the YMCA in Downtown Duluth will be temporarily shut down for renovations and cleaning.

From this Wednesday, until next Monday, new flooring, refinishing’s, and other projects will be underway. While the Essentia Wellness center will be open for YMCA membership holders during this period, members are excited to see the new updates.

“We already have some of the carpeting laid, the carpeting we could do with the facility opened, has been laid. We have had a lot of folks, they are just excited to see new things coming in, and kind of a little of an upgrade or facelift,” Executive Director of the Downtown YMCA, Emily Ranta, says.

The Downtown Duluth YMCA will be open again Tuesday, May 31st, during their normal hours.