Duluth Denfeld Softball Tops Duluth East to Sweep Season Series

The Hunters and Greyhounds wrap up their respective seasons and now get ready for the section playoffs which begin Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld softball team picked up a road win over rivals Duluth East 7-4 Monday afternoon at Ordean Field.

