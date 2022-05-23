Duluth Requires Masks Again In All City Buildings

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth has announced they are now requiring masks in city facilities starting Monday, May 23 at 4:30 p.m. Regardless of vaccination status masks are required for everyone.

On May 20, the CDC determined St. Louis County’s COVID-19 community level as high.

Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said, “This is not a decision that we make lightly, and is a short-term step which we feel is in the best interest of our staff, their families, and the public.”

The City will continue to track data, information, and follow recommendations from the CDC, Minnesota Department of Health, local hospitals, and St. Louis County.

The CDC guidelines for high community spread are to stay up to date on vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask indoors in public, and take precautions if you are a person who is high risk.