Duluth Schools Supt. Talks Staff Mask Mandate, Graduations, Strategic Planning Process

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District began a new mask mandate Monday for faculty and staff inside all district buildings.

Meanwhile, students, parents, and others are being encouraged to mask up.

This comes as COVID cases in Duluth are up and the county is now considered at a high level for transmission.

Duluth Schools Supt. John Magas stopped by the morning show Monday to talk about the change in the mask mandate, but also upcoming graduation ceremonies, end-of-year excitement and the district’s Strategic Planning Process. Click the video above for the conversation.