Park Point Lifeguard Pay Increase: $19-$22

DULUTH, Minn.– The city of Duluth is raising its minimum wage for lifeguards on park point, as the nation sees a serious shortage in applicants for the job.

The city, in partnership with the Duluth YMCA, will now pay lifeguards on park point between 19 and 22 dollars an hour. That’s up from a start of $11 an hour.

YMCA officials say lifeguards are a crucial part of summer in Duluth, where water dangers are very real. So keeping the community safe is what it’s all about.

“We are starting to see upticks in drownings across the nation, and I really am a person who believes heavily in getting in front of things like that, and trying to really do what we can to make sure we don’t have those types of tragedies within our community.” Risk & Safety manager for Duluth YMCA, Cheryl Podtburg, says.

The Duluth YMCA is also increasing its pay for for lifeguards at the Y’s indoor pools with a start at $16 an hour.