Proctor Baseball Wins Nail-Biter at Home Against Hermantown

PROCTOR, Minn. – Tanner Olson would hit a two-run home run in the first inning as the Proctor baseball team held on to defeated Hermantown 3-2 Monday night at Egerdahl Field.

The Rails will be back in action Tuesday with a road trip against Crosby-Ironton.