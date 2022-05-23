St.Lukes Free Hearing Aid Battery Giveaway Week

DULUTH, Minn.– St.Lukes is recognizing ‘better speech and hearing month’ by giving away free hearing-aid batteries.

Nearly 100 of the batteries are being handed out to anyone in the community at no cost, while supplies last. St.Lukes sees this as a great way to support the community and simply give back.

“Batteries, as small as they may seem, can be one of those unique challenges, so by being able to offer that resource to our patients and community members at large, we are providing them with an opportunity at no cost to them,” Clinic manager at St.Lukes, Josh Soderholm, says.

To get these free hearing aid batteries, stop by St.Lukes Ear, Nose, and Throat clinic, or visit any of their local primary clinics.