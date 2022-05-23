The North Shore Estates Hosts Petting Zoo for Residents and Staff

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Estates held a petting zoo event Monday for residents and staff.

Sheep, mini horses, mini cows, and alpacas were just a few of the animals included at the pop-up petting zoo.

The event was supposed to happen two weeks ago during national skilled nursing care week but was cancelled both times due to bad weather. The North Shore Estates held other fun activities to recognize the week.

“During National Nursing Home Week, we had a bunch of different parties, we had a party for the Kentucky Derby, we had a barbeque. They have been waiting for two weeks, disappointed a couple times now, but can’t control the weather. It was very exciting to look at the weather and see it wasn’t going to rain and we can finally do it,” The North Shore Estates Therapeutic Recreation Director, Kristina Karjala says.

While the petting zoo was being set up, two of the mini horses made a run for it across Grand Ave. But, after a chase down a few blocks, they were secured and brought back safely.