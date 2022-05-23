Twin Ports Miracle League to Hold Second Annual Home Run Derby Fundraiser

The home run derby will take place June 5 starting at 11:00 a.m. at Harrison Park and will feature a youth, high school/college and open division.

DULUTH, Minn. – We are just a few weeks away from the Twin Ports Miracle League season from getting started and they’re kicking things off with one of their fundraisers.

Miracle League, put on by the Duluth YMCA, allows kids with any physical and/or mental disabilities to play baseball. They are holding their second annual home run derby to help offer scholarships for families while also hoping to create an adult Miracle League in the future.

“The Miracle League itself does cost quite a bit of money to run and the reason for that is we have a one on one buddy with every player. We make sure that every family has scholarships so the program remains affordable for everyone who wants to participate. For many of these families, this is the only activity their kid gets to participate in and being equal with everyone else on the field,” executive director of the downtown Duluth branch of the YMCA Emily Ranta said.

The event will have a youth, high school/college and open division, and the YMCA is currently looking for more participants to come out and hit some home runs on June 5.

“Most high schoolers and college baseball players were at a younger age and at an age where they were just getting into baseball. I think it’s just an amazing way to get everyone together and everyone on the same page and just show that support for one another,” sports and wellness lead at the Duluth YMCA Nick Swanson added.

To register to participate, or if you're learning more in volunteering to help with the Miracle League season, visit the Duluth YMCA website.