UMD In Search Of Interim Chancellor After Unsuccessful Search

DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota-Duluth is asking for nominations for interim chancellor to lead campus for a two-year term.

A nationwide search for UMD’s next chancellor was announced last November. After a long search process and getting down to four finalists, the hunt for a new chancellor was unsuccessful.

UMD’s President Joan Gabel sent an email Monday morning stating, “I imagine this news will inspire a range of emotions, but ultimately, it is an opportunity. The selection of UMD’s 10th chancellor is vitally important to me, my senior leadership team, our University System, the City of Duluth (which celebrated its formal incorporation 165 years ago last week), the State of Minnesota, and the world. As such, I am fully committed to taking the necessary action to ensure UMD’s next leader amplifies the campus’ skyward trajectory in world-class teaching, discovery, and service. As an important shared next step, I invite your nominations for the position of UMD interim chancellor to lead the campus for a two-year term.”

UMD Chancellor Lendley Black announced his retirement last year.

Nominations will be accepted until June 3. President Joan Gabel hopes to announce the new interim chancellor before the end of June.