Alpacas Go Through Shearing Process at Frosty Ridge Alpaca Farm

About 50 alpacas went through the shearing process on Tuesday along with a llama and two sheep.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a busy day at a local farm for alpaca shearing.

It’s the annual harvest day at the Frosty Ridge Alpaca Farm in Duluth where they are harvesting alpaca fiber by shearing it off the alpacas. The process includes a professional shearer named Brent, his assistant and volunteers who come by to help.

It’s always done at this time of year before it gets too hot but also so it’s not too cold for the alpacas to be without their fur at night.

“If an alpaca is not shorn before our summer hits, 80 degrees and 80 percent humidity will cause these alpacas to suffer severe heat stroke so they have to be shorn. And as you can see in the field, they are absolutely thrilled to have their coats off,” owner of Frosty Ridge Alpacas Loni Blumerich said.

About 50 alpacas went through the shearing process on Tuesday along with a llama and two sheep.