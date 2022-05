Coffee Conversation: The Promethean — Covering UWS For 102 Years

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The UW-Superior student-run newspaper, The Promethean, has been covering campus news now for 102 years.

The paper’s student editor, Drew Kerner, and his faculty advisor, Tom Hansen, stopped by the morning show Tuesday to talk about the paper’s legacy and how it is a learning opportunity for any major of study. Click the video for the conversation!