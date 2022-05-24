Duluth Zoo Funding Updates

DULUTH, Minn.– With membership numbers up, The Lake Superior Zoo is preparing for the upcoming renewal of its accreditation from the Association of Zoo’s and Aquariums. While also making long term plans for improvements and additions at the zoo.

The Duluth City Council approved a 15 year master plan for the zoo on Monday night. That plan includes many changes and substantial investments for the zoo over the coming years. One of the biggest plans is replacing the zoo’s main building at an estimated cost of $15 million dollars.

The AZA is an organization that upholds Zoo’s to the highest standards of animal and care maintenance. The Lake Superior Zoo has held this accreditation since 2011, making the zoo part of only 10 percent of Zoos in the US that hold this title.

“When the zoo turns green again in the summer, we get really excited to be able to welcome more field trips, more visitors, tourists, and locals alike. So, it’s buzzing with excitement around here. We are working hard on AZA projects, but we are providing the guest experience the best I think we’ve ever had.” CEO at Lake Superior Zoo, Haley Hedstrom, says.

Several new experiences are planned to be added at the zoo this summer. Including a train ride that will be double the size of the current one. Restoring a nature trail at the zoo is also on the list.