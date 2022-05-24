Jamie Kenyon-Plesha Steps Down as Head Coach of the Duluth Northern Stars Girls Hockey Team

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the cold hard truths about today’s era of high school athletics is that more and more head coaches are leaving their positions due to factors outside of the sport they are in. And that was the case Monday in the Duluth school district.

The district announced that Jamie Kenyon-Plesha is stepping down as head coach of the Duluth Northern Stars girls hockey team after seven years with the program. Following the official announcement, Kenyon-Plesha would tweet that part of her decision was because of “lack of outside support” and “constant pushback from parents”.

“It’s always been kind of a battle, trying to instill change in a program. It’s hard and sometimes it’s met with open arms, sometimes there’s some struggles that go there. And I felt like we hit a lot more uphill battles than open arms,” said Kenyon-Plesha.

Back in January, Kenyon-Plesha was one of the key organizers of the first outdoor girls high school hockey game in the Northland in over a decade. She also guided the Northern Stars through a difficult time during the pandemic.

“My worst experience coaching, my worst year of coaching and the girls came back. They came back and they were like ‘we get to see each other again. we get to see you. we get to see smiling faces again.’ They were very resilient through all of that and it was really impressive to see,” Kenyon-Plesha said.

Kenyon-Plesha added that she will continue to coach in the Duluth area. The search for a new girls hockey head coach will begin immediately.