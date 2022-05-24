Orders are Back Up at A and Dubs

DULUTH, MN – After being delayed a couple of weeks because of the prolonged winter, A and Dubs on West 3rd Street is open for the 2022 season. Typically they will open the Monday after Mother’s Day, but either way they are excited to see everybody again this year and serve up the same food they have offered for nearly 70 years.

“If you came here in 1954 when my father-in-law and mother-in-law were running it, the barbeque sauce, the tartar sauce, coney sauce, it’s the same. It’s just a family run business that we’re doing the same things that we did that’s kept us going for this long,” said co-owner Syl Hantz.

A and Dubs is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 until 8:00.