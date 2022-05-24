Police: Duluth Delivery Driver Robbed At Gunpoint, Vehicle Stolen

DULUTH, Minn. – A 33-year-old Duluth man is under arrest after a Door Dash driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening before police said he stole the victim’s vehicle.

The armed robbery happened around 9:10 p.m. on the 1000 block of East 3rd Street.

The male victim told people the suspect approached him with a gun during a delivery, and demanded his wallet and keys.

The victim complied and was not injured.

A short time later, police located the victim’s stolen vehicle near Gateway Towers, which is where they located the suspect who police said was in possession of a loaded pistol and the victim’s wallet.

The suspect was booked in the St. Louis County Jail on pending charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

FOX 21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.