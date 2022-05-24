Prepare for a Safe Boating Year During National Safe Boating Week

DULUTH, MN – This week is National Safe Boating Week and a good time to make sure your boat is ready before heading out on the water. While some necessary equipment may be different for those out on Lake Superior compared to an inland lake or on a river such as navigation tools and lights, some equipment will be similar such as life jackets and fire extinguishers. Being prepared by knowing what you need and where it is on the boat will lead to a safe and fun boating experience.

“When people go out on the water, before you do, make sure you’ve had your boat checked over and then talk to your crew and your people that are going to be on board and show them where all your safety equipment is. Where the life preservers are, where the fire extinguisher is, porta potty or whatever you might have for that. Just make sure everybody is comfortable with everything,” said Stephen Daniel, US Coast Guard Auxiliary Division 30 Vice Commander.

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating classes as well as free vessel inspections which will be at the Silver Bay Marina on June 12 starting at 9 AM, then again at Barkers Island Marina on June 25 also at 9 AM.

For more information you can visit the US Coast Guard Auxiliary website.