South Ridge’s Bennett Brothers Sign NLIs for Minnesota Crookston Baseball

The Bennetts will be joining former teammate Connor Bushbaum, who currently plays outfield for the Golden Eagles.

CULVER, Minn. – South Ridge twin brothers Aaron and Jaxson Bennett have both signed their National Letters of Intent to join the Minnesota Crookston baseball team.

The Bennetts have been a key part of the Panthers’ dominance on the diamond with three straight section titles.

“Well my friend Connor [Bushbaum] went there and so we decided to check that out. He said that he liked the coaches and it was a good program to be in,” Aaron said.

“It’s super special because not many people get to go to college, and especially being twins, there’s two of us going there,” said Jaxson.

