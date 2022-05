Superior Softball Wins Playoff Opener Over Wausau East

The Spartans move on to face New Richmond in the regional finals Thursday afternoon.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Emma Raye’s solo home run was part of a four-run third inning as the Superior softball team defeated Wausau East 6-0 Tuesday afternoon in the first round of the WIAA playoffs.

