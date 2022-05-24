Supporters Gather at City Hall to Support Congresswoman Betty McCollum’s Boundary Waters Protection and Pollution Prevention Act

DULUTH, MN – Supporters of the Boundary Waters Protection and Pollution Prevention Act gathered in front of Duluth City Hall this morning ahead of a congressional hearing on the bill. The proposed legislation was written by Minnesota Congresswoman Betty McCollum and would prevent sulfide-ore copper mining in over 200,000 acres in the headwaters of the Boundary Waters and Voyageurs National Park. If passed, no current mining within the proposed area would be affected.

“There is no sulfide-ore copper mining currently happening anywhere in the state. This is a proposed project, and so this bill is largely preventative and would not impact gravel pits, iron mining, that kind of thing. It’s really directed at this heavy metal mining,” said Ingrid Lyons, executive director of Northeastern Minnesotan’s for Wilderness.

This is the third time Representative McCollum is introducing this bill and it currently has 52 co-sponsors, all Democrats.