Tanner Laderoute Named UMD Men’s Hockey Team Captain; Luke Loheit, Quinn Olson to Serve as Assistants

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD men’s hockey forward Tanner Laderoute has been named team captain for the upcoming season.

The fifth-year senior served as an assistant captain last season and was named a finalist for the NCHC’s Defensive Forward of the Year award. Senior forwards Quinn Olson and Luke Loheit will serve as assistant captains. Last season, Olson tallied career-highs in assists, points and games played. Loheit dressed in 34 games, tallying two goals and four assists.