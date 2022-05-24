Tugboat That Was Sinking In Duluth Harbor Is Afloat Again

DULUTH, Minn. — The tugboat named “Lake Superior” that partially sunk in the Duluth Harbor back in March is now floating once again.

According to the Coast Guard, contractors are working on what’s called “lightering and dewatering operations,” which will remove any leftover water, fuel, and lube oil from the tugboat, so pollutants don’t leak into the waterway.

The Coast Guard is also looking for any signs of pollution now that the tugboat is floating again, as it had been leaking oil as it sunk.

That oil was successfully contained by absorbing materials around the tugboat these past two months.

After this process is done, the tugboat needs to be dealt with by its private owner.