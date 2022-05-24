UMD’s Isabelle Brezinka Set to Make First Appearance at Nationals

In her final year at UMD, Brezinka will make her first appearance at nationals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bright and early Tuesday morning, UMD’s Isabelle Brezinka ran around the track at Malosky Stadium one last time before she hit the road to head to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

The fifth-year senior, who is going to nationals for the first time in her career, qualified for the 800-meter run thanks to her performance at the Tommie Twilight meet earlier this month.

“I was super excited. That was my P.I. I think by a minute and a half. I think something I did different this year was we just went out harder so started my races harder. It’s a really good feeling for sure. I’m excited to go my last year as a Bulldog,” said Brezinka.

The NCAA national meet will begin Wednesday in Annendale, MI.