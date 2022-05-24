Unified Sports Track And Field Day

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s been a big day at Duluth East high school. The school hosted dozens of athletes for a unique track and field event.

Students from Cook County, Cloquet, Proctor, and Duluth East met up today for a day full of fun activities. It’s all part of a special program that matches Special Olympic student athletes and athletes without disabilities. The warm sunny day was perfect for students and faculty to get outside for some friendly competition.

“They are very excited. They love being out here with other students. They’re really excited to meet students from other schools, compete against them, play games, and it’s just a really excited atmosphere,” Principle of Duluth East Highschool, Danette Seboe, says

With games like relay races, ladder ball, bocce ball, and face painting, the students had a nice variety of things to do. A large group of student volunteers helped make the day happen, and organizers hope events like these can have a lasting impact on the community.

“I think it’s a really good impact. Just getting out here and helping out, and having the chance to volunteer. Just getting this experience, because I’ve never got to do this before,” Track and Field Volunteers, Chloe, Kaelin, Macey, Rylee say.

Duluth East High school plans to continue hosting this event in the future, with the ultimate goal of becoming an official Unified Champion School.